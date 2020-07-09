https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/oprah-winfrey-adapt-new-york-times-1619-project-film-tv/

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones will see her landmark magazine issue that re-examined American history through the lens of slavery turned into content for a global audience via Lionsgate.

The New York Times’ landmark 1619 Project magazine issue, which examined the impact of slavery on American history, is headed to the big and small screen.

Times staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created The 1619 Project, and Oprah Winfrey are teaming with Lionsgate to develop the New York Times Magazine issue and the podcast 1619 into multiple feature films, TV series, documentaries and other cross-platform content for a global audience.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

