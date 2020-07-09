https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/panicked-liberal-columnist-wants-joe-biden-skip-presidential-debate-trump/

Democrats know Joe Biden is a disaster.

They also know how Joe Biden would come across in a debate with Trump. What do you think the odds are that Biden has at least one brain freeze during a debate? How likely is it that Biden could forget what he is talking about mid-sentence?

The left knows this and it terrifies them.

At the New York Times, columnist Tom Friedman has come up with a solution. Biden just shouldn’t debate.

News Busters reports:

New York Times Already Making Excuses for Biden to Duck Debates with Trump Fussy columnists at The New York Times are already trying to stack the debates for Joe Biden, claiming that because he’s chosen not to do any campaigning, that’s somehow putting President Trump at an unfair advantage. Thomas Friedman’s column carried the headline “Biden Should Not Debate Trump Unless… Here are two conditions the Democrat should set.” Friedman began: I worry about Joe Biden debating Donald Trump. He should do it only under two conditions. Otherwise, he’s giving Trump unfair advantages. First, Biden should declare that he will take part in a debate only if Trump releases his tax returns for 2016 through 2018. Biden has already done so, and they are on his website. Trump must, too. No more gifting Trump something he can attack while hiding his own questionable finances. And second, Biden should insist that a real-time fact-checking team approved by both candidates be hired by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates — and that 10 minutes before the scheduled conclusion of the debate this team report on any misleading statements, phony numbers or outright lies either candidate had uttered. That way no one in that massive television audience can go away easily misled.

Friedman is admitting the left has no confidence in Biden, and they probably shouldn’t.

Deranged dude at @nytimes (@tomfriedman) says, “I worry about #JoeBiden debating @realDonaldTrump. He should do it only under two conditions. Otherwise, he’s giving Trump unfair advantages.” Scared much? pic.twitter.com/gTk2862d22 — Reza Behrouz | رضا بهروز (@RBehrouzDO) July 8, 2020

Biden has never been a strong candidate but he is now at a point where he is well past his prime.

The left knows this and they’re trying to hide him.

