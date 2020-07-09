https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506585-pelosi-responds-to-columbus-statue-thrown-in-baltimore-harbor-people-will-do

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Congress must act now to fix a Social Security COVID-19 glitch and expand, not cut, benefits Democrats see victory in Trump culture war MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday said “people will do what they do” in response to a question about the toppling of a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore.

“I don’t even have my grandmother’s earrings,” said Pelosi, who was born in Baltimore, adding, “I think it’s up to the communities to decide what statues they want to see.”

The Columbus statue was taken off its podium and thrown into the Inner Harbor by protesters on Saturday. The statue had stood near Baltimore’s “Little Italy” neighborhood and was put in place in 1984.

The Italian explorer’s legacy increasingly has come under criticism from those who say he exploited native people.

The protests on Saturday, like others around the country, were calling for a reduction in funding to police, among other issues. Calls to defund the police and to attack institutional racism have grown since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who pleaded for help as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

Officials in Maryland have criticized the destruction of the Columbus statue.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Twitter wrote that while peaceful protests and a “constructive dialogue” on moving monuments was welcome, “lawlessness, vandalism, and destruction of public property is completely unacceptable.”

The statue of Columbus in Baltimore is just one of the monuments that have been torn down in the last few weeks. While most of those statues taken down, by force or by government action, have been of Confederate leaders, there have also been cases of figures from the Revolutionary War being targeted.

Critics of such statues have noted that historic figures such as President Jefferson owned slaves.

Pelosi has pushed to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol, saying people who “committed treason” against the U.S. should not be in the Statuary Hall of Congress.

Authorities did not attempt to stop the statue from being torn down in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday, according to The Baltimore Sun.

On Monday morning, divers with Specialty Underwater Services lifted pieces of the statue from the harbor, a move organized by members of the Italian American community in the city.

