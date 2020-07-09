https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pence-pelosi-christophercolumbus-statues/2020/07/09/id/976486

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s dismissal of protesters pulling down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore is “unconscionable,” says Vice President Mike Pence.

“Tearing down monuments is not protests,” Pence told Breitbart News Thursday. “Burning churches is not free speech. To have the Speaker of the House tacitly affirm the rule of the mob is unconscionable. For Speaker Nancy Pelosi to say ‘they will do what they will do’ is a surrender to the mob. We’re not going to have it. The American people know the foundation of our prosperity is law and order and the rule of law. We’re going to continue to stand strong for the rule of law against the rule of the mob.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., when asked Thursday about the protester’s actions said, “people will do what they do,” and said it was “up to the communities to decide what statues they want to see” and taking down the Columbus monument “doesn’t diminish my pride in my Italian American heritage.”

“I do think that from a safety standpoint it would be a good idea to have it taken down if the community doesn’t want it,” Pelosi said of a more organized process. “I don’t know that has to be a commission, but it could be a community view.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

