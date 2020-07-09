http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-yWvGoAvdnU/

The Philadelphia Union donned shirts bearing the names of black people killed by the police for the MLS tournament in Orlando, Florida.

The Union entered the field in their Black Lives Matter warmup shirts, but ahead of the game, the players lined up and removed their warmup shirts to reveal new uniform tunics with the names of police-involved shooting victims emblazoned across their backs where player names usually appear.

According to WPVI, the names on the shirts included, Brown, Floyd, McClain, McDonald, Rice, Garner, Crawford, Scott, Robinson, Sterling, Taylor, Woods, Foster, Castile, Kager, Tillman, Gray, Jones, McKenna, Howell, and Bland.

The victims’ names are accompanied by a line at the bottom of each jersey that reads, “One name too many.”

Our players stand together. One name too many. pic.twitter.com/tPoR8DWveN — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020

Union captain Alejandro Bedoya also wore a custom armband created by the players featuring all the names.

Our players joined together to create a custom armband for #MLSisBack that our Captain @AleBedoya17 will be wearing for the tournament.#SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/ZZe4Ev2RCJ — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020

That is not all. The team is also wearing custom-made shin guards pushing the Black Lives Matter message:

Together as One 👏🏿👏🏾👏🏽👏🏼👏🏻 Our entire squad will be wearing these specialty #EndRacism shin guards during #MLSisBack tournament & beyond.#DOOP pic.twitter.com/mGZ4gT9MZv — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) June 26, 2020

Major League Soccer also gave a group calling itself Black Players for Change some time to protest with an eight-minute and forty-six second demonstration to highlight the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. More than 170 players league-wide are wearing “Silence is Violence” T-shirts and Black Lives Matter face masks.

