(LONG ISLAND NEWS) A man who claims he was hit by a car during a Black Lives Matter protest is facing charges for allegedly lying about the incident.

Police say Keith Harrison was at the protest on Monday when a Coram man hit a pedestrian in Huntington Station.

Harrison, of Hempstead, told police he was also hit, but investigators say photos show he was not hit.

