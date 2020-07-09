https://www.westernjournal.com/police-searching-missing-glee-actress-reportedly-finding-age-4-son-alone-boat/

On Wednesday, a boater on Lake Piru in California noticed a pontoon boat that only had one very small passenger.

A 4-year-old was on the boat by himself, sleeping, which was odd, so the authorities were called.

On board was an adult life vest, but no adult.

The little boy had his life vest on, but couldn’t tell his rescuers exactly what had happened.

The boy did say that he and his mother had gone swimming, but that his mother hadn’t gotten back on the boat.

A search was started immediately, with local authorities employing drones, helicopters and dive teams to try to locate the woman.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Captain Eric Buschow told KCBS-TV.

“I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

“We hope for the best, we prepare for the worst,” Deputy Chris Dyer added at a news conference Thursday, according to CNN.

The search was stopped Wednesday night, and began again “at first light” on Thursday. The missing woman was eventually revealed to be actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in “Glee” as well as her roles in “The Royal Family” and “The Master of Disguise.”

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

But authorities would eventually reveal Thursday that Rivera is presumed to have drowned.

“The goal is still to bring Ms. Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure,” Dyer told reporters, according Page Six.

BREAKING: Officials say search for Naya Rivera is now a “recovery” mission and she is presumed dead.

Effort to find her continues at full scale.

Her family has been notified and they are here. 💔

More at 9a on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/jFqAG6FRhS — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) July 9, 2020

Zack Teperman, who said he was the actress’s former publicist, expressed shock at the horrible news of Rivera’s disappearance.

“I still can’t believe what I’m hearing and hoping it isn’t true,” Teperman posted on his social media accounts. “I’m just sad.”

“[Naya Rivera] was one of the first people I had the honor of working with back in 2009 when I got into public relations and moved to Hollywood. One of the first people to allow me to give her advice and guide her through those crazy [Glee] days.”

Jackée Harry, a fellow actress and friend of Rivera, posted to say she was praying and hoping for the best.

“Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera,” Jackée Harry tweeted.

Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏 We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short. pic.twitter.com/8fRDuuh3oK — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 9, 2020

“We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short.”

The lake was closed as the search continued on Thursday.

