https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trump-good-reason-not-trust-thecovid-19-experts-america-lied-china-coronavirus-still/

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

President rebuked Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment on the national response to the coronavirus in an interview this week.

The Epoch Times reported yesterday on recent discussions on the virus by medical experts and President Trump:

President Donald Trump on July 7 rebuked Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s assessment of the national response to the CCP virus pandemic, saying the United States is in a “good place” in its fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

TRENDING: Biden Says Police Have “Become the Enemy” and Calls For Defunding the Police (VIDEO)

The president said he disagrees with remarks from Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who said Monday that the status of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic in the country is “really not good” as cases continue to surge nationwide. “We are still knee deep in the first wave of COVID-19 infections,” Fauci said in a Facebook and Twitter livestream interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins on Monday. “I think we are in a good place,” Trump said during an interview on the “Full Court Press” news show on Monday. “I disagree with him. Dr. Fauci said don’t wear masks, and now he says wear them.” He added that the nation’s top immunologist has “said numerous things” including disagreeing with Trump’s ban on travel from China, which was enforced at the end of January. “I didn’t listen to my experts, and I banned China,” the president said. “We would have been in much worse shape.” “So we’ve done a good job,” he added. “In two, three, four weeks, by the time we next speak, I think we’re going to be in very good shape.”

President Trump and America have good reasons to not trust the medical community and Dr. Fauci. Americans and the President have been lied to for months about the coronavirus.

The CCP

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) lied to America and the world by not notifying anyone about the coronavirus when it first was released. The CCP never warned anyone when the coronavirus was first released and records now show that the Wuhan lab, where the coronavirus is suspected of having first been released, was shut down in October 2019, two months before the outbreak was first reported.

The CCP claimed it came from a wet market in Wuhan when it was finally reported outside of China. The Wuhan wet market didn’t sell bat soup and never has, but the CCP leaders argued for this because it protected their reputation and it protects them from any liabilities by claiming it occurred naturally. The CCP stuck to the bat soup narrative through February.

But this was a farce. China had been researching and dabbling with this coronavirus for years. There are even pictures of the “Bat Lady” (Dr. Shi) in a lab in Wuhan working with live animals. But the CCP never told us this. They lied.

We also know that Dr. Shi’s research first started in the US but moved to China when it was determined it was too risky. Then we found out that the Wuhan lab was given $3.7 million by Dr. Fauci to continue its work but Dr. Fauci has never acknowledged this or been asked about it. We also know that a related Chines company, WUXI Pharmatech Caymen, Inc, was invested in heavily by a company is related to George Soros.

The WHO



We now also know that Dr. Fauci is a good friend of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. We also now know that Dr. Tedros is reportedly a ranking member of a known terrorist group running Ethiopia, where he originates, and that Ethiopia has close ties to China. Because of this, Tedros has been labeled a China puppet.

At first Dr. Tedros and the WHO said the coronavirus was nothing to worry about:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

But soon after this, Dr. Tedros and the WHO went from the coronavirus being no big deal to projecting massive death from the coronavirus. We first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros, and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

We uncovered that the WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was not comparable for the rate he used for the flu. It was not accurate! He was mixing apples and oranges.



The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate was more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again. A little more than a week ago we were confirmed right. The CDC stated that at minimum 20 million Americans have had the coronavirus that have not been tested resulting in the coronavirus mortality rates similar to the flu.

President Trump eventually decided to break away from the WHO and stop funding them, but the US CDC responded to say they would keep working with the WHO anyways.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx

We reported a month ago, in early June that Doctors Fauci and Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, also pushed the ridiculous and highly exaggerated mortality rates related to the coronavirus:

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

The numbers now show that if you are under 60, the China coronavirus mortality rate is similar or less than that of the flu. It looks like the coronavirus panic was a scam.

And for the United States, daily cases are down ~30% since peak in early April while daily deaths are down over 50%. pic.twitter.com/9DHaInWuDh — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) June 3, 2020

Dr. Tedros, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, scared the hell out of the American people, created a panic and pushed for lockdowns and social distancing that saved little if any life but killed the US economy.

The Democrats and the Deep State

We know the Democrat and Deep State medical community reactions to the China coronavirus are a sham because the garbage data is hidden and because keeping the economy closed helps their chances in the 2020 Presidential election because it hurts the economy and President Trump and because it provides their failing candidate Joe Biden an excuse for not speaking outside of his basement.

Deep State professionals in the US government have also shown their dishonesty. As noted above, these Deep State leaders claimed we needed to shut down the economy to prevent our hospitals from being overrun. So we shut down the economy but the hospitals were never close to being overrun. Makeshift hospitals created to prepare for the worst were never used.

Next the Deep State said we should continue the lockdown and social distance but they never said for how long or until some milestone is reached. They said we didn’t need to wear masks but then changed their minds and said was did. They ignore the fact that wearing face masks actually pose serious risks to healthy adults and that deaf people can’t understand a word you are saying when you wear a mask. They also didn’t tell us that there is no empirical evidence face masks stop the spread of the China coronavirus.

The CDC recommended death certificates include the China coronavirus if even presumed that it was related to the cause of death. This overstates the number of deaths related to the China coronavirus. Then we found out that the CDC is over counting the number of China coronavirus cases in an apparent effort to keep the country shut down throughout the summer. The CDC is now counting individuals tested as once having the coronavirus in with those who test positive for currently having the coronavirus.

The CDC is now telling schools how to place students in their classrooms and how often to run buses and seating recommendations on buses. But the CDC is not telling schools that children are seven times less likely to die from the China coronavirus as they are from the common flu!

The more you know the more you know we are being lied to. Let’s stop the madness and demand we all are allowed to get back to work.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

