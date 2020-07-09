https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trump-responds-news-kanye-west-may-jump-2020-presidential-race-video/

President Trump joined Sean Hannity on Thursday night for a lengthy interview on politics and current events.

In his final question Sean Hannity asked President Trump about Kanye West’s announcement that he may jump in to the 2020 presidential race.

President Trump responded, “Well I like his voice being heard but he’s going to be for us and his wife is going to be for us. But that’s the problem that he’s missed some states. A little thing like that he missed a few states like about twelve. So you have to do that. But he’s a very good guy. He is a person that I get along with really well. In the end I think he would support us over anyone else. But look we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”

Via Sean Hannity:

