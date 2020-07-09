https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/woke-politics-are-destroying-academia

Hoover Institution senior fellow, historian, and author Niall Ferguson joined Dave Rubin on “The Rubin Report” to talk about the decline of higher education, especially at some of the best universities in America.

Niall faulted the increasing emphasis on political correctness for squeezing out all diverse thought and heterodox views, and the failures of conservative professors for allowing the current dominance of progressivism in academia.

“Academic life in the United States, especially in the last five years, has really been damaged by a culture of what used to be called ‘political correctness’, but I don’t think that quite captures it,” Niall said. “It’s a fundamental intolerance of a deep illiberalism, a deep hostility toward free debate and free inquiry that is killing the great institutions of American academia.”

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation:

[embedded content]

Watch Dave Rubin’s full interview with Niall Ferguson here.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

