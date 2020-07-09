https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JimBanks-china-economy/2020/07/09/id/976497

China is a threat to the future of the United States and they need to be kept in check, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” on Thursday.

“The greatest existential threat America faces today is China, both economically and militarily, and that’s why Kevin McCarthy, our Republican leader in the House decided to put this China task force together,”

The China Task Force is a Republican-led group designed to probe threats from China and recommend punishments to the far east power.

“As you know, it was supposed to be a bipartisan effort, and just up to the point that it was released, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrat leadership decided not to participate with it, which is mind-boggling to me because this is the biggest threat we face as a country,” Banks said.

“China for years has stolen our jobs and wrecked our economy, and at this point, they’re finding ways to profit from a pandemic that was of their own making, and that’s why I introduced the Predatory Acquisitions bill because there are examples of China trying to purchase American assets while America’s economy is on its knees,” Banks said.

The Restricting Predatory Acquisition During COVID-19 Act is intended to prevent China from making predatory investments into U.S. companies by reviewing any purchases with ties to the communist country.

“We know they’re sending their kids back to school to get ahead of us educationally. We can’t allow that to happen, and that’s why the China task force is trying to dig deeply into how to combat that,” Banks said.

