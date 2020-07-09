https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernie-sanders-rnc-fdr-progressive/2020/07/09/id/976384

The Republican National Committee is hitting back after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., predicted Wednesday that a compromise reached by a task force for the party’s convention platform could make presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden the “most progressive president” since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“The fact Joe Biden has embraced Bernie Sanders’ radical agenda verbatim is proof that while Bernie may not be the one leading the Democrat Party, Biden is more than happy to be his champion in its lurch to the left,” RNC spokesperson Steve Guest said on Twitter Wednesday, after Sanders’ comments on MSNBC, reports Fox News.

In a separate NPR interview, Sanders said that the task force’s goal was to move the Biden campaign “into as progressive a direction as possible, and I think we did that. On issue after issue, whether it was education, the economy, healthcare, climate, immigration, criminal justice, I think there was significant movement on the part of the Biden campaign.”

Guest took a swipe at Biden’s previous plagiarism scandals in further criticism of his growing progressive shift. The former vice president’s 1988 presidential campaign ended over controversy about plagiarized passages in his campaign speech and after he admitted to plagiarism on a law school paper.

“Bottom Line: Joe Biden has years of experience copying from others, now his task force is straight up copying from Bernie’s 2020 campaign proposals,” Guest tweeted.

Sanders told MSNBC that there was a “real honest effort” to find a compromise between his supporters and people from the establishment who back Biden.

The task force’s 110-page document, released Wednesday, recommends that Biden should commit to eliminating carbon pollution from power plants by 2035, zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, fund universal prekindergarten nationally, eliminate cash bail and adopt several other progressive stances.

Biden and Sanders authorized the task force after Sanders dropped out of the presidential race and announced his endorsement for the former vice president.

