Roger Stone said he’s going to sue Facebook for defamation because he was removed from the platform, according to Fox News.

Stone said Facebook has connected him to a group of accounts that spread misinformation.

The Facebook pages allegedly linked to Stone were active primarily from 2015 and 2017, and “the majority of these accounts have been dormant” after.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy, mentioned that the company began investigating the network of groups in connection to an attempt from the Proud Boys to regain access to the platform after getting banned.

“They’ll have a chance to prove it. Words on a press release are assertions and accusations. It is false,” Stone said. “It is put up or shut up time very soon. They’ll get a chance to show me the illegitimate sites. They don’t exist. I don’t own hundreds of Facebook pages and I never have.”

In all, the network included 54 Facebook accounts, 50 pages and 4 accounts on Instagram.

Stone called the Facebook ban against him an “attempted character assassination to derail clemency.”

“This Facebook thing is designed to depict me in a negative light,” Stone added. “I don’t think it is coincidental.”

