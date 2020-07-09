https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/roger-stone-doj/2020/07/09/id/976448

Political strategist and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone likely will have to report to a Georgia prison next week, despite requests to postpone serving his sentence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Thursday phone interview on Newsmax TV’s “Newsmax Now,” Stone said the Justice Department has changed its opinion on his request to postpone his jail sentence start date.

Stone was convicted of lying to congressional investigators about allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election and sentenced to 40 months in prison. He is currently scheduled to report to prison on July 14.

He filed a request to delay serving his sentence by two months because of coronavirus. The Justice Department previously said it wouldn’t oppose his request to postpone his start date, but on an appeal flipped its decision.

“I had to appeal because Judge [Amy Berman] Jackson insists I go to prison immediately,” he said, adding on that appeal is where the Justice Department changed its stance.

“They now favor my immediate incarceration,” he said.

As he prepares to report to prison, he said the same prison recently released a violent sex offender, a child pornographer and a bank robber all “based on the concerns about potential infections by COVID virus.”

“I am getting special treatment that is absolutely true,” he said.

He said when he first made his request to delay his sentencing, the prison had no known coronavirus cases. Now, he said it has logged three cases.

In addition to facing his jail sentence, Stone was also booted off of social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, after the social media sites determined he owned fake accounts.

Stone denied owning any fake social media accounts.

“It’s categorically, completely and totally false,” he said of the allegations. “I will prove it in court very shortly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

