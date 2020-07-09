https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/scotus-rules-trump-financial-records-subpoena-n-y-criminal-investigation/

(ABC NEWS) In a history-making decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump cannot block a subpoena for his financial records sought by a New York prosecutor, ruling he is not immune from criminal investigation.

The decision is a major legal defeat for President Trump, although it is highly unlikely the public will see the president’s tax returns or financial records before Election Day.

In the most recent time Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the court’s liberal side in a high-profile case, he wrote for the 7-2 majority, “Article II and the Supremacy Clause do not categorically preclude, or require a heightened standard for, the issuance of a state criminal subpoena to a sitting President.”

