A California security guard is facing murder charges after authorities say he fatally shot a customer in the back following an argument about the customer entering a store without wearing a state-mandated face mask.

The victim, Jerry Lewis—a famous 90s rapper known as Madd Head—had reportedly walked into the store while waiting for a tow truck after getting a flat tire.

What are the details?

The Daily Mail reported that security guard Umeir Hawkins, 38, was working security at the Green Farm Market in Gardena, when Lewis, 50, entered the store and was stopped by Hawkins for not wearing a required face covering. The two men became embroiled in an argument that became physical.

Lewis left for a short time and then returned, and another fight broke out between the two. Hawkins’ wife, Sabrina Carter, 50, had been waiting for her husband’s shift to end and became involved in the altercation. She allegedly pointed a handgun at Lewis and other customers in the store, police say.

As Lewis turned to leave again, Hawkins allegedly pulled out a separate firearm and fatally shot Lewis in the back.

According to KCAL-TV, Lewis had stopped into the store while waiting on a tow truck after getting a flat tire on his vehicle.

The outlet noted that “Lewis was also known by his rapper alias ‘Madd Head.’ He gained popularity in the 1990s for one of his songs, ‘Pimp’n Ain’t Ez,’ which was featured on the ‘Beavis and Butthead – Do America’ soundtrack.”

Fox News reported that in addition to Hawkins’ murder charge, he and Carter “were each charged with one count of possession of a handgun by a felon, stemming from a prior conviction in 2013 for assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.”

Bail for Hawkins was set at $1 million, and he faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life if convicted. Carter’s bail was set at $35,000, and she faces up to three years incarceration.

