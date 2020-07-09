https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/selena-maga-hat-rally/2020/07/09/id/976473

A Corpus Christi, Texas, man might face a lawsuit from the slain singer Selena’s family for putting a MAGA hat on the singer’s statue and for planning to hold a rally at the statue.

Joe Michael Perez took a photo of the singer’s statue wearing a Trump hat and used it in a promotional post for a rally he is planning to hold Saturday, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.

He posted the photo and wrote on Facebook he was hosted a rally with the tagline “Bidi, Bidi, Trump, Trump.”

The tagline is a riff on “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” which is the name of the singer’s 1994 breakout hit.

Now, the family of Selena Quintanilla is threatening to sue, alleging Perez used the Tejano singer’s image for profit.

The family is the exclusive owner of all rights of publicity in and to the name, image and likeness of Selena. It also owns the common law trademark of the phrase “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” according the newspaper.

“Without obtaining Quintanilla’s permission, you have unilaterally associated Selena’s brand and identity with Donald J. Trump, whose public statements, ideology, and political re-election campaign are neither endorsed by nor affiliated with Quintanilla in any manner,” a legal letter sent to Perez states.

The letter states the singer’s brand has not “at any time” been affiliated with politics and the rally “falsely implicates” the singer’s family endorses Trump.

Perez said he still plans to hold the event where he will announce his candidacy for mayor of Corpus Christi despite receiving the cease and desist letter.

He said the “the Selena statue is a symbol of the Hispanic community.”

“I wanted to deliver a message that minorities who support Trump are not alone,” Perez said.

