Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is questioning the benefits of another possible shutdown brought on the coronavirus pandemic.

Rubio made his comments in a tweet Thursday. He wrote: “I supported first ‘shutdown’ to flatten the curve. But we are in a very different place now. Must weigh cost versus benefit social, economic & enforcement costs are significant. Benefits are questionable, govt can’t shut down private gatherings & most businesses already restricted.”

Rubio’s state of Florida has seen a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in recent days.

His remarks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said states hit by a wave of new cases should consider shutting down.

“Any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down,” Fauci said.

