Rumors of a Black Lives Matter protest at the statue of Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas, are going viral. People posted updates on Facebook and Twitter promising to defend the 86-foot statue from protesters with “deadly force” if necessary.

A flurry of posts on social media spread the word that a “BLM Terrorist Group” is planning to attack the Sam Houston statue in Huntsville on Thursday. Despite multiple posts from people pledging to defend the site, there do not appear to be any posts from people organizing a Black Lives Matter, or any other protest this coming weekend.

The 86-foot tall tribute to the first and third president of the Republic of Texas — General Sam Houston — stands tall along Interstate 45 between Houston and Dallas.

One Facebook user, Toni Fletcher Owens, posted that her friend, Steven Lunsford reported:

Another Facebook user, Mark Robinson claims to have helped build the statue and reported a “group of us Texans that are mobilizing to use Lethal force to protect our history.”

Twitter user @tiffanyxspears posted, “This is TEXAS. We teach concealed carry in Vacation Bible School. We will unleash an entire state of hunters who never miss… from up a tree… at 4am… in the dark.”

SATURDAY ANTIFA UPDATE: 67-foot tall Sam Houston statue… in Huntsville. This is TEXAS. We teach concealed carry in Vacation Bible School. You will unleash an entire state of hunters who never miss…from up a tree… at 4am.. in the dark. pic.twitter.com/ipugHmwwKc — TiffQny- DS Army for Q (@tiffanyxspears) July 8, 2020

Law enforcement sources in Walker County and Huntsville told Breitbart Texas they are aware of the social media posts about desires to defend the statue. They remain unaware as to who may be planning to deface the monument.

Huntsville Police Lt. Jim Barnes said they have no information about any group planning or organizing a protest.

“We are monitoring the statue and will continue to do so,” Lt. Barnes said in a phone interview. “If anyone comes to protest, we will be there to protect their 1st Amendment right to protest and to keep the peace.”

He said they have no direct information about a planned Black Lives Matter or Antifa demonstration and that Texas Department of Public Safety intelligence resources have not provided any actionable leads.

A short time later, City of Huntsville officials posted that they are “aware of a threat to the Statue on Saturday.”

“We hear you loud and clear,” Huntsville City Manager Aron Kulhavy said in a written statement. “Across the board, concerned citizens have reached out to staff about possible protests and threats to tear down the Statue. We are fully aware of the situation and are prepared to take all appropriate steps if necessary.”

Huntsville police officials told Breitbart the statue is being monitored.

