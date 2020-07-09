https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/states-gender-agenda-reviewed-court/

A Superior Court judge in California has refused to dismiss a lawsuit over a new state requirement there that all corporation boards have at least one person who identifies as a woman.

The case was brought by Judicial Watch after the legislature adopted SB 826 and the governor signed it.

The government watchdog has argued that the law violates the state constitution, because it demands a quota system for female representation on company boards.

An analysis by the California Assembly, before it was adopted, even noted, “[T]his bill, if enacted into law, would likely be challenged on equal protection grounds … The use of a quota-like system, as proposed by this bill, to remedy past discrimination and differences in opportunity may be difficult to defend.”

TRENDING: John Solomon: Indictments coming in Russia investigation

And Gov. Jerry Brown said, when signing it, noted “serious legal concerns have been raised.” He said. “I don’t minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation.”

“We are pleased that the court saw through California’s flimsy claim that taxpayers had no standing to sue to stop this brazenly unconstitutional gender-quota law,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Even Gov. Brown, in signing the law, worried that it is unconstitutional. Judicial Watch’s California taxpayer clients are stepping up to make sure that California’s Constitution, which prohibits sex discrimination, is upheld.”

The organization reported there are 625 publicly traded companies based in California that are subject to the requirement, but only about 280 of them have come into compliance.

Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis concluded that the defendant’s claim that those taxpayers who brought the lawsuit don’t have a right to sue was wrong.

“A taxpayer can bring suit against a government body in California under common law or statute,” she found. “To state a claim, plaintiffs must allege they have paid taxes within a year before the filing of the action and that defendant is an officer or agent of the state and is expending taxpayer funds illegally.”

“Plaintiffs’ allegations are sufficient…”

Judicial Watch said if filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County on behalf of three California taxpayers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

