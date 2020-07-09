https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506539-supreme-court-grants-ny-prosecutors-access-to-trumps-tax-returns

The Supreme Court in a split decision on Thursday granted New York state prosecutors access to President TrumpDonald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and ‘feeling really pretty good’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE’s tax returns, even as it shielded a trove of his financial records from Congress.

The justices upheld a Manhattan district attorney subpoena for eight years of Trump’s financial documents, including his personal and corporate tax returns. But they declined to grant Congress access to records subpoenaed by a trio of Democratic-led House committees.

Both cases were decided by a 7-2 vote.

The ruling in the New York dispute makes it more likely that Trump’s tax returns are eventually made public, though it’s unclear if they would be disclosed before the November general election. More fundamentally, the decision flatly rejects Trump’s argument that a sitting president enjoys absolute immunity from investigations.

“In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to every man’s evidence,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. “Since the earliest days of the Republic, ‘every man’ has included the President of the United States.”

Roberts’ opinion siding with New York prosecutors was joined by the court’s liberal wing, as well as Trump’s two nominees, Justices Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Supreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits 40 Trump-connected lobbyists secured over B in coronavirus relief for clients: report MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits Romney, Collins, Murkowski won’t attend GOP convention Susan Collins signals she won’t campaign against Biden MORE.

In the second case, the court’s decision not to enforce the congressional subpoenas means that Congress, for now, will not have access to materials the committees said they needed in order to assess the adequacy of current laws covering everything from ethics to money laundering, and to probe the susceptibility of U.S. elections to foreign interference.

Trump’s tax returns and financial records have been closely watched since his 2016 presidential campaign. He is the first president in decades to refuse to make any of his tax returns public, noting that he is under audit, though the IRS has said that does not prevent Trump from voluntary disclosure.

The New York case arose after Cyrus Vance Jr., the Democratic district attorney for Manhattan, obtained a grand jury subpoena for Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Vance’s office is looking into payments made to silence two women who allege they had affairs with Trump, including adult-film star Stormy Daniels, before he became president.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenBarr to testify in House oversight hearing next month Stone received ‘favorable treatment’ because of relationship with Trump, former prosecutor will testify Nadler to subpoena AG Barr over Berman firing MORE is serving a prison term in part for his role in the payoff scheme, which violated campaign finance laws and which Cohen said he conducted at the direction of Trump to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and his private attorneys filed multiple lawsuits to prevent Mazars and two additional third-party financial institutions — Deutsche Bank and Capital One — from disclosing Trump’s financial records.

