The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a large swath of Oklahoma belongs to Native American tribes in a huge win for a reservation that challenged the state’s authority to prosecute crimes on its land.

In the 5-4 decision, the majority ruled that the disputed area covering roughly half of the state and most of the city of Tulsa belongs to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

“Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law,” Justice Neil GorsuchNeil GorsuchSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Supreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits 40 Trump-connected lobbyists secured over B in coronavirus relief for clients: report MORE, a Trump appointee, wrote for the majority. “Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word.”

The ruling could upend the state’s authority over much of the land and restrict it from prosecuting tribal members who are accused of crimes on the reservation.

Gorsuch was joined in the majority by the four justices on the liberal wing of the court: Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Overnight Health Care: CDC to issue more guidance on school openings amid Trump criticism | Supreme Court upholds birth control coverage exemptions | US surpasses 3 million coronavirus infections Supreme Court upholds Trump’s expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions MORE, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Overnight Health Care: CDC to issue more guidance on school openings amid Trump criticism | Supreme Court upholds birth control coverage exemptions | US surpasses 3 million coronavirus infections Supreme Court upholds Trump’s expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions MORE, Elena Kagan Elena KaganSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Overnight Health Care: CDC to issue more guidance on school openings amid Trump criticism | Supreme Court upholds birth control coverage exemptions | US surpasses 3 million coronavirus infections Supreme Court upholds Trump’s expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions MORE and Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Overnight Health Care: CDC to issue more guidance on school openings amid Trump criticism | Supreme Court upholds birth control coverage exemptions | US surpasses 3 million coronavirus infections Supreme Court upholds Trump’s expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions MORE. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a dissent, which was joined by Justices Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Supreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits The five biggest cases awaiting Supreme Court decisions MORE, Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits Romney, Collins, Murkowski won’t attend GOP convention Susan Collins signals she won’t campaign against Biden MORE and Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Overnight Health Care: CDC to issue more guidance on school openings amid Trump criticism | Supreme Court upholds birth control coverage exemptions | US surpasses 3 million coronavirus infections Supreme Court upholds Trump’s expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions MORE.

The case concerns Jimcy McGirt, a convicted rapist serving a thousand years on top of a life sentence in prison, who challenged his conviction on the grounds that the crime took place on Creek territory.

