After bashing Planned Parenthood for allegedly pushing abortion on black communities to “do the Devil’s work,” rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West tweeted a photo of babies in the womb saying, “these souls deserve to live.” The tweet was deleted shortly after postage for reasons unexplained.

The post came after Forbes released an interview with Kanye West in which he ripped into Planned Parenthood for allegedly being a tool of white supremacists to eliminate black babies.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he said.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible,” he later added.

Planned Parenthood then issued a forceful response to Kanye West, accusing him of promoting a “black genocide” conspiracy theory that infantilizes blacks.

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have the best medical care available,” said Nia Martin-Robinson, the organization’s Director of Black Leadership and Engagement. “Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing.”

“The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence, and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition,” she continued. “At Planned Parenthood, we trust and we stand with Black women who have, and continue to lead the charge when it comes to health, rights, and bodily autonomy of those in their communities.”

Kanye West has been outspoken about his pro-life views ever since the release of his unapologetically Christian album “Jesus is King.”

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking,” he said during an interview at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children.”

Kanye West also described himself as an instrument of God to help “spread the gospel” of Jesus Christ.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” said West. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

During his interview with Forbes, West not only ripped into presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his infamous “you ain’t black” comment, but also called for a society centered on God.

“Reinstate in God’s state, in God’s country, the fear and love of God in all schools and organizations and you chill the fear and love of everything else. So that was a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high by removing God, to have murders in Chicago at an all-time high because the human beings working for the Devil removed God and prayer from the schools,” he said. “That means more drugs, more murders, more suicide.”

