https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/07/09/todays-hot-topics-relevant-radio-love-time-covid-scotus-religious-liberty/

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host for Sheila Liaugminas’ A Closer Look on Relevant Radio® from 6-7 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Remember the dire predictions about COVID-19 divorces? Turns out that it might be more like “happier ever after.” Dr. Anne Hendershott joins us to talk about the strength of family life in crises.

Just how big of a victory did religious schools win in Espinoza? Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie of The Catholic Association discusses the potential for a vast expansion of school choice after the end of the Blaine amendments.

We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

