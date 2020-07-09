https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyork-city-nyc-taxreturns/2020/07/09/id/976506

President Donald Trump is “not satisfied” with the Supreme Court ruling Thursday that permits a New York grand jury to subpoena his tax returns, calling his former home a “hell hole,” the New York Post reported.

The split decision by the nation’s top court does not allow the sharing of his tax returns with Congress in an election year, but it does permit Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to seek eight years of Trump’s tax returns.

“From a certain point I’m satisfied, from another point I’m not satisfied because frankly this is a political witch hunt, the likes of which nobody’s ever seen,” Trump told reporters at the White House, per the Post.

“It’s a pure witch hunt. It’s a hoax, just like the Mueller investigation was a hoax, which I won,” Trump continued. “This is just another hoax.”

Trump had left New York City as his home, declaring Florida his new home, amid myriad political investigations into him, his family, and his family company.

“This is purely political,” Trump said, per the report. “I win at the federal level and we win very decisively, so they send it to New York and you know what’s going on with New York — everyone’s leaving and it’s turned out to be a hell hole, and they better do something about it because people are leaving New York.”

Trump’s comments come as protests and civil unrest has raged in New York City under Mayor Bill de Blasio. As violence and crime are rising, de Blasio has taken to backing the Black Lives Matter political movement, painting the street in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

De Blasio’s actions opposing Trump include a vow to keep New York City Public Schools from fully reopening amid Trump’s call for kids going back to school in full this fall.

New York City still leads the nation with 425,072 COVID-19 positive cases and 32,343 deaths. Florida, a state with 2 million more residents, has had just 232,718 cases and 4,009 deaths, which is less than one-eighth the deaths of New York, most of which were in New York City, according to Worldometer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

