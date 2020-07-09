https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/finances-taxes/2020/07/09/id/976434

President Donald Trump slammed the Supreme Court Thursday calling its decision on his personal financial records “not fair” on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Trump claimed he is being treated unfairly by the courts.

“This is all a political prosecution” he wrote. “I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Trump isn’t immune to the Manhattan District Attorney’s request to obtain his taxes as part of an ongoing investigation. The court also left open the possibility for House Democrats to receive the president’s financial records from the Trump Organization’s accounting firm and two banks. The case will now return to the lower court to be hashed out.

Trump tweeted the Supreme Court gave him “a delay ruling that they would never have given for another President.”

He wrote he has been under investigation for years while former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden had nothing happen to them even though they “spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT.”

“This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT,” he tweeted. “We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!”

In another tweet, he stated that in the past, courts have given “broad deference.”

“BUT NOT ME!” he added.

