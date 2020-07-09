https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-spokesman-on-trump-biden-debate-biden-will-comment-on-how-children-love-his-leg-hair

Speaking on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday, Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley responded to Democratic strategist James Carville, who had said Biden would “trounce” Trump in a debate, by asserting, “You’re going to hear interesting comments from Joe Biden, about how children love his leg hair and how he used to coax children up on to the porch with ice cream during quarantines.”

Carville stated on MSNBC, “Of course Biden wants to debate Trump. Trump is a doofus-dolt, alright? Biden debated Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders … Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar. He should debate him without condition anywhere he wants to. Joe Biden would trounce Trump in a debate.”

Gidley replied, “Well, I love the fact that James Carville would point to the past debates of Joe Biden. Let’s be clear that’s why he was last in all of the polls during the debates – it was only South Carolina that saved him. When you’re on the debate stage, you can’t reach out like Joe Biden has done so many times and said, ‘Please, please, bring me my documents – I need to read off of the fact sheet that my staff has given me. You’re going to hear interesting comments from Joe Biden, about how children love his leg hair and how he used to coax children up on to the porch with ice cream during quarantines and how he doesn’t know the dates of 9/11 and what year.”

Asked who would benefit the most from debates, Gidley answered:

Obviously the president of the United States. Donald Trump. And that’s the point I was trying to make. How many gaffes has Joe Biden had in the last little bit? Just during this campaignalone, forget the last fifty years of politics that he’s been involved with – he’s a gaffe machine. Now the problem is, as you well know, 93% negative news coverage against this president as he’s improving the lives of all Americans. And they gloss over, the media does, writ large, over all of the gaffes of Joe Biden. Nonetheless, the president wants to debate Joe Biden; he wants to give the American people the choice side-by-side. And when you see what Joe Biden has done to the American worker, voting for NAFTA, crushing 850,000 jobs; this president renegotiates the deal, gets rid of it; USNCA was celebrating yesterday with the president of Mexico; that could lead to 600,000 jobs and $235 billion in the GDP. He’s helped the American worker at every turn; Joe Biden has crushed the American worker, and on top of that, Joe Biden is waging a war on the American way of life. Your jobs will not be safe; your family will not be safe; neither will your way of life be if Joe Biden is elected.

Gidley added that the huge ad buy from the Trump campaign was a sign of strength, not weakness, adding, “Those ads simply go out there and point out the difference between the incredible successes of this president and the colossal failures of Joe Biden in the past.”

