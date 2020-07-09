https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506558-trump-complains-of-political-prosecution-after-scotus-rulings-on

President TrumpDonald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and ‘feeling really pretty good’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE on Thursday complained that he was being treated unfairly and subject to “political prosecution” after the Supreme Court ruled that New York state prosecutors could subpoena his financial records while blocking Democrats from accessing his tax returns for the time being.

In a series of tweets, Trump also repeated his long-held grievances regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s investigation into his campaign’s contacts with Russia, which dogged the first two years of his presidency and ensnared six of his associates. He lambasted the investigation as a “witch hunt” and accused the previous administration of “spying” on his campaign.

“The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!” Trump tweeted Thursday, less than a half-hour after the rulings were issued.

“Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference’. BUT NOT ME!” Trump tweeted.

The justices in a 7-2 ruling upheld a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. for eight years of Trump’s financial records, including personal and corporate tax returns. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by the liberal justices and Justices Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits Romney, Collins, Murkowski won’t attend GOP convention Susan Collins signals she won’t campaign against Biden MORE and Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Supreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits 40 Trump-connected lobbyists secured over B in coronavirus relief for clients: report MORE, both of whom Trump nominated to the bench.

The justices rejected Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” in the ongoing criminal investigation in New York state led by Vance.

In the second ruling, the Supreme Court blocked House Democrats’ subpoena for Trump’s tax returns, sending the matter back to the lower courts for more consideration of the separation of powers issues related to the congressional subpoena for information belonging to the president. The ruling means that Democrats will not obtain Trump’s financial records for the time being.

In both cases, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh joined the majorities and fellow conservative Justices Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Overnight Health Care: CDC to issue more guidance on school openings amid Trump criticism | Supreme Court upholds birth control coverage exemptions | US surpasses 3 million coronavirus infections Supreme Court upholds Trump’s expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions MORE and Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSupreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings Supreme Court sides with religious schools in discrimination suits The five biggest cases awaiting Supreme Court decisions MORE dissented.

As the president expressed his dissatisfaction, his personal attorney Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowAppeals court rejects Trump effort to throw out emoluments case Supreme Court divided over fight for Trump’s financial records Meadows joins White House in crisis mode MORE welcomed the twin rulings, saying Trump’s lawyers planned to raise additional constitutional and legal issues in the lower courts.

“We are pleased that in the decisions issued today, the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked both Congress and New York prosecutors from obtaining the President’s financial records,” Sekulow tweeted. “We will now proceed to raise additional Constitutional and legal issues in the lower courts.”

