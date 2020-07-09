https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyork-city-blacklivesmatter-crime/2020/07/09/id/976514

President Donald Trump on Thursday said merchants along New York City’s Fifth Avenue are “furious” over the Black Lives Matter sign painted outside Trump Tower between 56th and 57th streets.

The president also slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio for accepting the U.S. government’s help during the coronavirus pandemic only to throw “a big Black Lives Matter sign right down the middle of Fifth Avenue.”

“The city is a city that’s enraged,” Trump told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“New York is not the place that it was. Everyone is leaving. They’re moving to Florida. They’re moving to other places. It’s very sad, actually, to see what happened.

“Crime is way up, shootings are way up, murder is way up. It’s just unbelievable,” he added.

Trump also said Democratic leaders in New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta are playing politics and refusing help despite violent crime.

“We are ready to act, and at some point we may have to act anyway,” Trump said. “We may have to do it sooner rather than later.”

Trump also lamented the fact that he provided so much help to New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic despite political attacks from de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I was very nice to mayor de Blasio,” Trump said. “I got him ventilators when he needed them; I got him hospital help when he needed it. I got him everything he needed. I got him the gowns, the masks; I got him everything, the shields. I got them everything.”

