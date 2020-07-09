https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tsa-jay-brainard-whistleblower/2020/07/09/id/976440

Changes aimed at protecting employees and passengers against the coronavirus have been implemented by the Transportation Security Administration following a whistleblower complaint.

TSA Federal Security Director Jay Brainard, who oversees transportation security for the state of Kansas, had filed a whistleblower report accusing the agency of “gross mismanagement” of the coronavirus outbreak.

Brainard claimed the TSA did not take enough preventative measures to reduce virus exposure to staff and travelers during the outbreak.

CNN, citing TSA data released Thursday, reported more than 1,000 TSA workers have tested positive for the virus. Six TSA employees have died due to COVID-19.

Brainard said changes were made on the eve of the July Fourth holiday.

Those changes include requiring TSA officers to clean their gloves or change to a new pair between interactions with passengers. TSA also now is encouraging passengers to put their loose items in their bags rather than in bins, CNN said.

Other changes require officers to wear face shields, along with masks. And officers are offered, but not required, to wear N95 masks.

The TSA noted some of the changes in a June 30 internal announcement and directed procedure changes that week, CNN said.

