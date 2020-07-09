https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/update-black-driver-charged-vehicular-homicide-hitting-two-blm-white-feminists-wearing-black-clothing-blocking-highway-130-morning/

Two women activists were hit by a car in downtown Seattle early in the morning on July 4th.

The women activists were standing on the interstate at 1:30 AM.

They were wearing black on the dark highway at 1:30 AM.

The driver came up on the protest and swerved but still hit two women running across the interstate.

The driver was in custody but was not impaired when he hit the women on the highway.

TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with “a Socialist World”

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

The driver was later identified and doxxed by Antifa.

The man Dawit Kelete was driving down the interstate when he ran up on the protesters at 1:30 AM.

The driver is black.

One of the women – Summer Taylor — later died on Saturday.

Dawit Kelete was charged today with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving.

Police found “implements used to smoke illegal substances” in his car.

CNN reported:

Dawit Kelete, 27, has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving. Prosecutors requested $1.2 million bail, the criminal complaint filed in King County, Washington, Superior Court states. Kelete was booked Saturday into the county jail. His attorney did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. Seattle for weeks has been the scene of protests against police brutality and systemic racism, including in the six-block Capitol Hill Organized Protest area that police left in early June. Authorities cleared the zone on July 1. Three days later, Kelete — travel Three days later, Kelete — traveling at “freeway speeds” — drove his white Jaguar XJL the wrong way up an Interstate 5 exit ramp just before 1:36 a.m., security footage from an REI store shows, according to the complaint. The driver had to make a “deliberate and sharp right U-turn in order to drive (southbound) on I-5,” the document says, adding that “numerous red signs warning that the driver is going the Wrong Way and Do Not Enter” were posted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

