CNN anchor Don Lemon has been in the news a lot lately for making contentious remarks — including calling for former President Barack Obama to be put on Mount Rushmore to solve racism and lecturing Terry Crews on what “Black Lives Matter” means — but perhaps none have been more contentious than the ones he recently made about Jesus Christ.

During a wide-ranging discussion about American race relations, monuments, and statues with fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo recently, Lemon decided to bring religion into the discussion in an effort to argue against the “deification” of America’s Founding Fathers.

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth,” Lemon said, unabashedly denying the divinity and sinless nature of Jesus Christ historically taught by the church for over two millennia.

Lemon used the blasphemous statement to set up an attack on the Founding Fathers: “So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves?”

Responding to Lemon’s remarks on Twitter, conservative commentator Michael Knowles wrote, “Prominent leftists don’t understand even the most basic aspects of the most basic things we believe.”

Orthodox Christians for thousands of years have taught that Jesus, being God incarnate, lived a sinless life while on earth in order to become a perfect sacrifice for sinful human beings.

The apostle Paul wrote in scripture: “For our sake [God] made [Jesus] to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Corinthians 5:21, emphasis added).

Several other verses testify about the sinlessness of Jesus: Luke 4:34; Hebrews 4:15, 7:26; 1 Peter 1:18-19, 2:22; 1 John 3:5.

But Lemon disagrees. As for Cuomo, he stared blankly back as the statement was made, without contesting.

Though later he did say that “nothing human is perfect, we are all fallible.”

Interestingly, Lemon also claimed that Jesus was “admittedly” not perfect, though did not provide any evidence for his claim. Perhaps because there isn’t any.

