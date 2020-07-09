http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Al3H_GchOkA/

Job seekers in West Palm Beach, Florida, will not have to leave their cars to look for employment thanks to a local staffing company.

Because the coronavirus pandemic caused so many people to lose their jobs, the team at Express Employment Professionals came up with a unique way to help get them back to work, according to WPTV.

“We really wanted to try and think out of the box and how we can attract new applicants,” said Business Development Manager Cameron Smith.

Wednesday, the team braved the hot weather to host the county’s very first drive-thru job fair.

“We’re doing an interview kind of quick, a screening interview, and then we are basically trying to figure out what direction to head and have them go onto our website and fill out an application, send their resume and get them a place,” Smith explained.

At the job fair, she told WPTV reporter Kamrel Eppinger that the company was passionate about getting residents back to work:

The people that we’re talking to today, a lot of them are sharing with us that they have been laid off, you know. They’re going through the struggles, needing to really get back to work. The unemployment has now changed a little bit of what they’re getting, and it’s really critical for them to have a position. So they came out today, whether its an administrative assistant, an IT person, a manager, everybody seems to be looking for something.

“I bought and sold tickets for sporting events and concerts, and obviously there’s no more sports and no more concerts. You can imagine how I’m doing,” said job seeker Matt Thompson.

Despite being out of work, he continued to remain positive.

“Put my name out there, and get started again hopefully,” Thompson said.

The company’s vision was to “help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people,” according to its website.

Express planned to host another drive-thru job fair on August 6, according to WPTV.

