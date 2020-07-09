https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/violent-leftist-mob-riots-vandalizes-district-attorneys-office-pepper-sprays-police-shooting-death-bernardo-palacios-carbajal-ruled-justified/

Violent leftists are out destroying pubic property, shutting down streets, rioting and pepper-spraying police tonight in Salt Lake City.

The leftists are angry that a the shooting deaths of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was ruled justified.

Palacios-Carbajal was carrying a gun when he was shot dead.

The video is very brutal.

Protesters vandalized the District Attorney’s Office with red paint following the decision.

Protesters angry at Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal ruling protest in front of the district attorney’s officehttps://t.co/9sW8Z5j6IN — lebowski underachiever 🗿 (@MadCossackMC) July 10, 2020

The the violent mob started painting the road red.

Protestors paint 500 South red to protest Sim Gill’s decision, calling the shooting of Bernardo Palacios Carbajal justified. pic.twitter.com/jgr0lvSo4J — Paul Nelson (@KSLPaul) July 10, 2020

The violent mob attacked and pepper-sprayed police.

It’s just another night of rioting by the violent, crriminal left.

Protesters continue to block our cameras while yelling “THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE.” #SaltLakeCity #Utah pic.twitter.com/PmExdFIvIE — Michael Locklear (@MichaelLocklear) July 10, 2020

