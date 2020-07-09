https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/violent-leftist-mob-riots-vandalizes-district-attorneys-office-pepper-sprays-police-shooting-death-bernardo-palacios-carbajal-ruled-justified/

Violent leftists are out destroying pubic property, shutting down streets, rioting and pepper-spraying police tonight in Salt Lake City.

The leftists are angry that a the shooting deaths of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was ruled justified.

Palacios-Carbajal was carrying a gun when he was shot dead.
The video is very brutal.

Protesters vandalized the District Attorney’s Office with red paint following the decision.

The the violent mob started painting the road red.

The violent mob attacked and pepper-sprayed police.

It’s just another night of rioting by the violent, crriminal left.

