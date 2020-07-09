Congresswoman Ilhan Omar declared during a press conference yesterday that America’s “system of oppression” must be “dismantled.” She identified our political and economic systems, as well as the criminal justice system, as perpetuators of this oppression.

While listening to Omar deliver one of her trademark soliloquies about our evil and oppressive country, one wonders what exactly is this oppression she speaks of? Who is being oppressed and in what way are they being oppressed?