Goya Foods chief executive Bob Unanue said on Thursday that America is “blessed” to have Donald Trump’s leadership.

“We are all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue said in a brief speech at the White House’s Rose Garden.

Unanue was at the White House for an event with Hispanic-American leaders at which Trump signed an executive order to expand business and educational opportunities for Hispanics. Unanue and New Mexico Lt. Gov. John Sanchez, were named a co-chair of the effort.

Unanue pledged more than one million pounds of food for food banks nationwide that have been inundated with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Goya Foods was founded in 1936 by Unanue’s grandfather, Prudencio Unanue Ortiz.

