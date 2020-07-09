https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/506667-wh-pushed-for-correction-to-weather-service-tweet-contradicting

The White House pushed for a “correction” of a National Weather Service (NWS) tweet that contradicted President TrumpDonald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and ‘feeling really pretty good’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE during the so-called “Sharpigate” scandal, according to an internal watchdog report.

The report also says that the White House was involved in an unsigned statement rebuking the tweet.

The report from the Commerce Department inspector general detailed involvement of then-acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Mick MulvaneyMulvaney: Trump faces difficulty if 2020 election becomes ‘referendum’ on him Consumer bureau revokes payday lending restrictions Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE in these incidents related to “Sharpiegate” last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September, President Trump held up a map that showed an altered path for Hurricane Dorian sketched out with a black marker that appeared to wrongly show the storm headed toward Alabama in support of a statement he made earlier about the hurricane’s projected path.

The NWS Birmingham office later tweeted that Alabama would not see impacts from the storm.

The report issued Thursday shows coordination between the department and White House on the matter.

“It appears as if the NWS intentionally contradicted the president. And we need to know why. He wants either a correction or an explanation or both,” Mulvaney wrote in an email to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Watchdog accuses Commerce of holding up ‘Sharpiegate’ report | Climate change erases millennia of cooling: study | Senate nixes proposal limiting Energy Department’s control on nuclear agency budget Watchdog accuses Commerce of holding up ‘Sharpiegate’ probe report Research finds Uighurs targeted by Chinese spyware as part of surveillance campaign MORE, according to the report.

The report also says that Muvlaney was given the option to approve a statement from the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) saying forecasts had shown that “tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian could impact Alabama” and rebuking the NWS tweet.

However, an official testified that he did not respond to the draft statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jobs of NOAA officials were not directly threatened, but some NOAA officials felt that jobs were on the line, the report said.

The White House declined to comment on the report.

In an official response, Commerce Chief of Staff Michael Walsh Jr. said that the report’s findings are “unsupported by any of the evidence or factual findings that the report itself lays out.”

This report is developing and will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

