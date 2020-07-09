https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506516-white-house-trump-given-45-more-days-to-file-financial-disclosure

The White House said Wednesday night that President TrumpDonald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and ‘feeling really pretty good’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE was given 45 more days to file his annual financial disclosure, which had been due more than a week ago.

A White House official told The New York Times that Trump had requested an extension for the report on his 2019 finances because it was “complicated” and he has “been focused on addressing the coronavirus crisis and other matters.” The official said Trump “intends to file as soon as possible.”

The report was initially due in May, but Trump and White House employees were given a 45-day extension until June 29 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The June 29 deadline had passed without comment from the White House or the Office of Government Ethics until the Times report Wednesday night. Sources told the newspaper that the delay followed conversations between ethics officials and Trump representatives about a draft of the filing.

The White House and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The financial disclosure, required by federal ethics rules, is the only public record of the president’s finances, as Trump has not released his tax returns during his presidency. The filing details a partial look at Trump’s assets, debts and the performances of his businesses.

Previous filings have shown Trump having more than $1 billion in assets and hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and debt.

Trump’s attorneys have been fighting against releasing his tax records for state and congressional probes, and the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter on Thursday.

Vice President Pence released his report last week, including his disclosure of raising almost $500,000 for a legal defense fund to help pay bills relating to special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

