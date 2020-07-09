https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/beautiful-face-old-biden-refuses-answer-questions-reporters-creeps-child-visit-childhood-home-video/

Biden on Thursday visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As usual, Biden refused to answer questions from reporters.

REPORTER: “Time for a few questions?”

JOE BIDEN: “No, no.”

REPORTER: “Okay.”

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Time for a few questions?” JOE BIDEN: “No, no.” REPORTER: “Okay.” pic.twitter.com/hwFqnKr6Cn — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2020

But 77-year-old Creepy Joe had plenty of time to creep on children.

Biden was unable to sniff the child’s hair because he was wearing a mask.

“Who’s that beautiful face? How old?” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden greets Anne Kearns, the current occupant of his childhood home on North Washington Ave in Scranton, from a distance. pic.twitter.com/c3mjQocHKg — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 9, 2020

Biden knelt down to speak to the child, “It was great to see you, honey.”

Biden made a stop at his old home in Scranton today. He was greeted by a crowd of supporters. pic.twitter.com/pvivAqipXW — Madeleine Rivera (@madeleinerivera) July 9, 2020

