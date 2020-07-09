https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/beautiful-face-old-biden-refuses-answer-questions-reporters-creeps-child-visit-childhood-home-video/
Biden on Thursday visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
As usual, Biden refused to answer questions from reporters.
REPORTER: “Time for a few questions?”
JOE BIDEN: “No, no.”
REPORTER: “Okay.”
WATCH:
But 77-year-old Creepy Joe had plenty of time to creep on children.
Biden was unable to sniff the child’s hair because he was wearing a mask.
“Who’s that beautiful face? How old?” Biden said.
WATCH:
Biden greets Anne Kearns, the current occupant of his childhood home on North Washington Ave in Scranton, from a distance. pic.twitter.com/c3mjQocHKg
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 9, 2020
Biden knelt down to speak to the child, “It was great to see you, honey.”
Biden made a stop at his old home in Scranton today. He was greeted by a crowd of supporters. pic.twitter.com/pvivAqipXW
— Madeleine Rivera (@madeleinerivera) July 9, 2020