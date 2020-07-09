https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/beautiful-face-old-biden-refuses-answer-questions-reporters-creeps-child-visit-childhood-home-video/

Biden on Thursday visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As usual, Biden refused to answer questions from reporters.

REPORTER: “Time for a few questions?”

JOE BIDEN: “No, no.”

REPORTER: “Okay.”

WATCH:

But 77-year-old Creepy Joe had plenty of time to creep on children.

Biden was unable to sniff the child’s hair because he was wearing a mask.

“Who’s that beautiful face? How old?” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden knelt down to speak to the child, “It was great to see you, honey.”

