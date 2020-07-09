https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wisconsin-man-hate-crime-killing-says-intentionally-swerved-truck-believes-harley-drivers-white-racists-murdered-former-cop/
A Wisconsin man was charged on Thursday with a hate crime killing after he swerved his pickup truck to purposely hit a retired police officer on his motorcycle because he believe Harley Drivers are “white racists.”
Daniel Navarro swerved his truck and hit Phillip Thiessen head on.
Theissen, a retired police officer, was found dead in the road.
WBAY reported:
A Fond du Lac man charged in a homicide hate crime says he intentionally swerved his truck into a motorcyclist because he believed Harley riders to be “white racists”, according to information released by the county sheriff Thursday.
Daniel Navarro, 27, is being held on a $1 million bond on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide – Hate Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Hate Crime. He made his initial court appearance in Fond du Lac County Thursday.
The victim was identified as Phillip A. Thiessen, 55. Thiessen, a 1983 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, was a Marine and later a police officer in Fairfax, Va. Later, Thiessen worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit. He had retired and was living in Fond du Lac.