New York City workers have started painting a “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

NBC4 in New York reported the city shut down a stretch of Fifth Avenue on Thursday to begin work on the mural.

It said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to join in on the effort at some point on Thursday. Police said the street could be closed for days while the project is completed.

President Donald Trump has blasted plans for the mural, saying it is “denigrating this luxury avenue.”

The mural was supposed to be done last week but was pushed back, NBC4 reported. It is one of five murals that will be created in the city’s five boroughs.

