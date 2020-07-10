https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/riots-utah-gop-candidate-compares-violent-leftist-horde-kkk-video/

On Thursday night violent leftist mobs rioted, vandalized public buildings, pepper-sprayed police and shut down traffic in Salt Lake City Utah.

The mob was angry after the shooting death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was ruled justified.

Protestors paint 500 South red to protest Sim Gill’s decision, calling the shooting of Bernardo Palacios Carbajal justified. pic.twitter.com/jgr0lvSo4J — Paul Nelson (@KSLPaul) July 10, 2020

On Friday GOP congressional candidate and former NFL player Burgess Owens joined Neil Cavuto to discuss the rioting in Utah last night.

Burgess Owens is running for Congress in Utah’s 4th congressional district.

On Friday Owens went off on the violent leftist rioters in Utah comparing these street vigilantes to the KKK.

Burgess Owens: I think it is interesting these people who kind of look at themselves as vigilantes. The come through, they don’t know the facts, they’re angry, they destroy everything. They haven’t built a thing. Look at the people who are actually destroying things across our country. Ask them what have they ever built in their lives and you’ll see nothing. Who have they ever served in their life and you’ll see no one. So we’re looking at a vigilante mentality very similar to the ones I grew up in during the KKK days. People get angry and they go out and do their thing. And that’s not going to happen here. We have too many good people what this society is all about what this culture is all about and we’re going to stand up and fight.

Via Cavuto Coast to Coast:

[embedded content]

