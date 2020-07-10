https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Amazon-TikTok-ByteDance-app/2020/07/10/id/976621

Amazon has asked its employees to delete the popular TikTok app from their cell phones, The New York Times reports.

Citing “security risks,” a company email sent Friday told employees they must delete the app from any devices that “access Amazon email.”

The letter, obtained by the newspaper, stated that workers had to remove the app by Friday in order to continue to obtain mobile access to their Amazon email. Amazon workers are still allowed to view TikTok from their laptop browser, the company added.

TikTok, a video app, is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance.

The app has been placed under scrutiny by lawmakers and White House officials because of its ownership.

On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration was considering blocking some Chinese apps that could pose a threat to national security, including TikTok.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

