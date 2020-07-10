https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-cancel-culture-doesnt-exist

The topic of cancel culture has re-emerged as a front-and-center issue following President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore, where he declared that “cancel culture” is a “political weapon” used in the “left-wing cultural revolution.”

Earlier this week, 150 writers, academics, and activists signed an open letter condemning cancel culture that was published in Vanity Fair. J.K. Rowling, Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood, Noam Chomsky, Gloria Steinem, Garry Kasparov, and Malcolm Gladwell signed the letter denouncing “a vogue for public shaming and ostracism” that leads to “disproportionate punishments.”

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has inserted herself into the conversation by insinuating that cancel culture does not exist.

“People who are actually ‘cancelled’ don’t get their thoughts published and amplified in major outlets,” AOC tweeted on Thursday night. “The term ‘cancel culture’ comes from entitlement – as though the person complaining has the right to a large, captive audience,& one is a victim if people choose to tune them out. Odds are you’re not actually cancelled, you’re just being challenged, held accountable, or unliked.”

“I have an entire TV network dedicated to stoking hatred of me,” Ocasio-Cortez continued with a possible reference to Fox News and Tucker Carlson. “A white supremacist w/ a popular network show regularly distorts me in dangerous ways, & it’s a normal part of my existence to get death threats from their audience. You don’t see me complaining abt ‘cancel culture.'”

“Many of the people actually ‘cancelled’ are those long denied a fair hearing of their ideas to begin w/: Palestinian human rights advocates Abolitionists Anticapitalists Anti-imperialists,” the rookie New York congresswoman concluded. “Not spicy ‘contrarians’ who want to play devils advocate w/ your basic rights in the NYT.”

Within the last month, there have been several people who lost jobs because of their actions that some have deemed as fireable offenses.

A Hispanic man was fired from his job with San Diego Gas and Electric after he was seen driving with his hands in the “OK” position. The man claimed that he was cracking his knuckles.

Boeing’s top communications executive resigned after a coworker resurfaced an article about women in combat roles that the man had written 33 years ago in a military newspaper.

A best-selling children’s author was let go by her publishers after showing support for J.K. Rowling by tweeting “#iStandWithJKRowling.”

Also on Thursday, AOC hinted that she would boycott Hispanic-owned food-maker Goya, after the company’s CEO appeared at the White House Rose Garden for a meeting with Hispanic business leaders.

Goya CEO Robert Unanue praised the president, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder. We have an incredible builder. And we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country — that we will continue to prosper and grow.”

Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter: “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo.”

