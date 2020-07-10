https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fort-hood-command-r-eview-guillen/2020/07/10/id/976654

The U.S. Army has ordered an independent review of the “command climate and culture” at Fort Hood in Texas in the wake of a female soldier’s murder by a fellow soldier at the base.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced the review on Friday, 10 days after the remains of Pvt. Vanessa Guillen, 20, were discovered in Belton, Texas, about 20 miles from the base.

She was last seen on April 22, and fellow soldier, Pvt. Aaron David Robinson, 20, who was identified as the lead suspect, fled Fort Hood and killed himself on July 1.

Army Undersecretary James McPherson has been directed to assemble an independent panel to conduct the review.

“The purpose of this independent review is to determine whether the command climate and culture at Ft. Hood and the military community surrounding Ft. Hood reflects Army values, including respect, inclusiveness, and workplaces free from sexual harassment, and a commitment to diversity,” McPherson told reporters according to USA Today.

“We have to ensure that Hispanic service members are able to serve without hurdles of discrimination. That they have the opportunity to progress through the ranks at every level and are able to do so without the fear from criminal acts such as sexual assault and harassment. Our soldiers and their families deserve to live and work in a safe and healthy environment,” he added.

Guillen reportedly told family members before her disappearance that she had been sexually harassed by an unidentified sergeant at the base, according to a website the family created following her disappearance.

Waco, Texas, ABC affiliate KXXV reported on July 2 that state and local law enforcement investigators found no link between any sexual harassment and Guillen’s disappearance.

