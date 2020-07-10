https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/atlanta-familys-dead-cat-gets-voter-registration-application-mail/

The Democrats sure love their dead voters and now they’re targeting dead animals.

A deceased family’s cat received a voter registration application in the mail.

The cat, Cody Tims, died 12 years ago.

Cody Tims’ owner said he was a “DemoCat.”

Via Fox 5 Atlanta:

When Ron Tims checked his mail Wednesday he found something addressed to Cody Tims. Cody doesn’t get much mail. Cody is a cat. He died 12 years ago. The family keeps his ashes in a green container.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“We have a voter registration application for Cody Tims! How did this happen? It’s not reality, he’s a cat and he’s been dead for a long time,” said Carol Tims.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” said Tims.