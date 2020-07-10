https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506743-biden-mocks-trumps-stable-genius-comment-i-can-hardly-wait-to-debate-him

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says Biden has been ‘brainwashed’: ‘He’s been taken over by the radical left’ Trump says he’ll wear mask during upcoming trip to Walter Reed Latino group ‘Mi Familia Vota’ launches M voter turnout campaign targeting swing states MORE said he “can hardly wait” to debate President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump on Kanye West’s presidential run: ‘He is always going to be for us’ Marie Yovanovitch on Vindman retirement: He ‘deserved better than this. Our country deserved better than this’ Trump says Biden has been ‘brainwashed’: ‘He’s been taken over by the radical left’ MORE and jabbed the president’s previous comments calling himself a “very stable genius.”

“I can hardly wait. I can hardly wait to deal with what he refers to himself as — a stable genius. I can hardly wait to debate him,” Biden told NBC affiliate WBRE in Pennsylvania Thursday.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, also lashed out at Trump after the president on Wednesday criticized the guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released over several weeks and said that the agency was “asking schools to do very impractical things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president does not believe in science. Look what’s happening right this minute. He’s gone back to the Centers for Disease Control talking about school openings. He said, ‘you’re being too strict. Don’t have those standards. We want other standards.’ He doesn’t listen to the science, wearing this mask, social distancing, making sure that you in fact invest in people being able to open up safely,” Biden said.

“He’s done none of that. None of it. This is a guy who said it’s going to go away. It’s going to be like magic,” Biden continued.

The “stable genius” line from Trump dates back to 2017, when Trump called himself a “very stable genius” while discussing his social media habits following a NATO summit in Brussels.

Biden has said repeatedly said that he can “hardly wait” to face off against Trump on the debate stage. The former vice president’s campaign last month committed to participate in three debates in the fall, despite Trump’s campaign previously pushing for four events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

