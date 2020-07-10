http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1N_y9JjCnSM/

Netflix host “Science Guy” Bill Nye shared a video warning that wearing masks is “literally a matter of life and death.”

“So the reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure,” said Nye. “But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you, and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system.”

“Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death,” he insisted. “And when I use the word literally I mean literally a matter of life and death. So when you’re out in public, please wear a mask.”

Nye is not the only celebrity to lecture the public with doomsday rhetoric about the need to cover up.

On the Fourth of July, actor Matthew McConaughey suggested in order to see America’s next birthday, everyone needs to “wear the damn mask.”

“We individually make these changes, that’s how we make a collective change,” said McConaughey. “That’s how we get to next year’s birthday and birthdays beyond that.”

Last week, actor Tom Hanks proclaimed anyone who refuses to wear a mask is a “pussy,” adding, “shame on you” to anyone who doesn’t cover up.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you,” said Hanks. “Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part.”

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared similar remarks, calling anyone who views mask-wearing a political issue “an absolute moron who can’t read.”

“This is 100% the right move,” insisted Schwarzenegger. “The science is unanimous — if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

