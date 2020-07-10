https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-president-trump-commutes-roger-stones-sentence/
HE DID IT!
President Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence!
BREAKING: President Trump has just commuted Roger Stone’s sentence.
Congratulations Roger,
And Thank you, President Trump!
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 10, 2020
BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump Just commuted #RogerStone’s sentence.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 10, 2020
En route to #RogerStone’s house for celebratory drinks.
Justice was done by @realDonaldTrump tonight.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 10, 2020
Sources tell me that President Trump has just called Roger Stone to let him know that Stone’s sentence will be commuted & he will be spared from serving time in prison.
— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 10, 2020