President Trump on Friday told Telemundo that he will be signing a huge executive order on immigration that will include DACA in the coming weeks.

“We are going to have a road to citizenship,” said Trump citing the recent SCOTUS ruling on DACA.

BREAKING: President Trump tells Telemundo’s @jdbalart he will sign an executive order on immigration that will include DACA in the coming weeks. #mtpdaily Trump: “One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We are going to have a road to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/M926cty8A1 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 10, 2020

The Supreme Court ruled last month that President Trump cannot end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Chief Justice John Roberts, a Bush appointee, once again sided with the liberal justices to ban President Trump from ending the DACA program.

Justice Thomas said in his dissent that Thursday’s SCOTUS decision is “An effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision.”

Trump took to Twitter and blasted the Supreme Court in a pair of tweets.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!” Trump said.

